CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 16th

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd.
CVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.
CVB Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CVBF opened at $18.61 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. Stephens lowered their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
