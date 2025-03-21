CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $8,612,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.5 %

CYBR stock opened at $346.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

View Our Latest Report on CYBR

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.