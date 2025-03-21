D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,276,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 860,320 shares.The stock last traded at $2.77 and had previously closed at $3.02.
HEPS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 809.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
