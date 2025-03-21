D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 280.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,857,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

