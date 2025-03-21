Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $725.52 million, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio is -4,900.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 4,396.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 1,681,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HUYA by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 164,112 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HUYA by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.