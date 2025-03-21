DCF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GDXJ opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

