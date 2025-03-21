DCF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock worth $4,026,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

