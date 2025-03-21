DCF Advisers LLC Grows Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 162.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. NewAmsterdam Pharma comprises about 1.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 83,115 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 83.4% in the third quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 138,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 35.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 330,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,231.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of -0.04.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $869,722.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,022,014.90. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,550. The trade was a 90.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,416 shares of company stock worth $5,328,104 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

