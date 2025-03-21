DCF Advisers LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $199.72 and a 1-year high of $281.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.73.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

