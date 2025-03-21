DCF Advisers LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Biohaven by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Biohaven by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Biohaven by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BHVN opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $60.46.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.