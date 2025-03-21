Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.52 and last traded at $97.61. 1,212,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,040,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

