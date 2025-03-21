Denise L. Devine Purchases 4,000 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) Director Denise L. Devine purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $14,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,270.46. This trade represents a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SelectQuote Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $655.01 million, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,363,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 120,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,894,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Noble Financial raised SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

