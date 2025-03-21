Denise L. Devine Purchases 4,000 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) Director Denise L. Devine purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $14,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,270.46. This trade represents a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SelectQuote Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $655.01 million, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.86.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Noble Financial raised SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SelectQuote
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SelectQuote
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.