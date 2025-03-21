Desjardins Forecasts Orla Mining’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price target on Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.86.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 284.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

