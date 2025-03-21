Desjardins Issues Optimistic Estimate for TSE:APM Earnings

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:APM – Free Report) – Desjardins lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Andean Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Andean Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

APM opened at C$1.69 on Friday. Andean Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$2.18.

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosi, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andeans leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations, and achieving our ambition to be a mid tier precious metals producer.

