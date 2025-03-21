Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Position Lessened by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.