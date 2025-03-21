Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Disco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 32.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

