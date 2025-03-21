Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Acquires £7,420 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 700 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($13.74) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,621.37).

Diversified Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Diversified Energy stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,057 ($13.71). 3,022,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 818.50 ($10.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,427 ($18.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £674.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

