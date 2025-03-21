Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,941,000 after buying an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after buying an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,358,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

