Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 142394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $655.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,334,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,885,689.48. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $213,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,566.15. This trade represents a 88.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,908 shares of company stock worth $1,865,086 and have sold 47,119 shares worth $845,651. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Donegal Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.