Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $491.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.34 and its 200 day moving average is $531.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

