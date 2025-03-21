Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $144,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

BAM opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

