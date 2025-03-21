Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.