Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 3,496 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 104.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $734.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $731.34 and its 200 day moving average is $736.43. The stock has a market cap of $288.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

