Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$221,880.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total value of C$221,880.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE DPM opened at C$18.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.28. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

