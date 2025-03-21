Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Upgraded at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citizens Jmp currently has $400.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUOL. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.25.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.7 %

Duolingo stock opened at $306.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,702.47. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,499 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,768. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,343,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

