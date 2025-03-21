DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Paz Maestas Sells 4,328 Shares

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $385,365.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 613,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,584,992.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $107.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 355.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 64,611 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 744,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after buying an additional 139,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

