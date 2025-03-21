DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Paz Maestas Sells 4,328 Shares

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $385,365.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 613,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,584,992.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DXP Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %
DXP Enterprises stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $107.06.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on DXPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
