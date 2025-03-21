e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 197,028 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $62.53 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

