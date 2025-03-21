eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,937 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in eBay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in eBay by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 103,635 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $1,061,665. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

