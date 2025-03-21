Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 198,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 112,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

