Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 198,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 112,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

