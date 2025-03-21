Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $122,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,454,240 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

