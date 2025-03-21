Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.95. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 4,116 shares.

Ellomay Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.18 million, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 12.48% of Ellomay Capital worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

