Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $111.73 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.