Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

