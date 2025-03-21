Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,986,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,975,000 after buying an additional 2,148,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 881,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after buying an additional 62,220 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 616,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period.

Shares of JGLO stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

