Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 246.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYLD opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

