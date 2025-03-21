Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

