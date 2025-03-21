Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $62.49 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

