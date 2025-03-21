Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LAR FY2025 Earnings

Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Argentina in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Lithium Argentina’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Argentina’s FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Argentina from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lithium Argentina from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Lithium Argentina Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LAR opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Lithium Argentina has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Lithium Argentina Company Profile

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

