Erik Alexander Alson Sells 32,728 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$791,690.32.
MEG Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
MEG stock opened at C$24.83 on Friday. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55.
MEG Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on MEG
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MEG Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.