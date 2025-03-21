Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $45.40 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.11. The company has a market cap of $667.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

