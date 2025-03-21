Essentra (LON:ESNT) Releases Earnings Results

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Essentra had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.13%.

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of LON ESNT traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 106.80 ($1.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,559,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,094. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 105.60 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 191.80 ($2.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.98 million, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. Essentra’s payout ratio is presently 329.52%.

Insider Transactions at Essentra

About Essentra

In related news, insider Steve Good purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($49,468.36). Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

