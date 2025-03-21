Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.40 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.41), with a volume of 1721755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.50).

Essentra Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.04. The firm has a market cap of £298.93 million, a PE ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essentra Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Essentra

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 329.52%.

In other Essentra news, insider Steve Good acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($49,468.36). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essentra Company Profile

