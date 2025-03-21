Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.40 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.41), with a volume of 1721755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.50).
Essentra Trading Down 5.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.04. The firm has a market cap of £298.93 million, a PE ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Essentra Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Essentra
In other Essentra news, insider Steve Good acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($49,468.36). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Essentra Company Profile
