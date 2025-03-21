Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evoke Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Free Report ) by 163.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.