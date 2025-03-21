Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of EVOK stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
