Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CMO Sells $60,147.36 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $60,147.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,597.46. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 663,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 265,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

