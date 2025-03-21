Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

