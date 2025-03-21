FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.800-17.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $16.80-17.40 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $431.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.12. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.23.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

