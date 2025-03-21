FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.23.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $431.75 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

