Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Fagron Price Performance

Shares of ARSUF stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Fagron has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.