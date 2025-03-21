Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.
Fagron Price Performance
Shares of ARSUF stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Fagron has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $20.85.
Fagron Company Profile
