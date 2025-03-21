Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 1,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,985.00, for a total value of C$1,985,000.00.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 3 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,998.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,996.46.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

FFH opened at C$1,999.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$1,425.00 and a 12-month high of C$2,119.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,007.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,886.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFH. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

