Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 1,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,985.00, for a total value of C$1,985,000.00.
F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 31st, F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 3 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,998.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,996.46.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
FFH opened at C$1,999.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$1,425.00 and a 12-month high of C$2,119.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,007.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,886.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.